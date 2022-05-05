Items in shopping cart: View
5. May 2022 at 12:57  I Premium content

She had an eye for art. Slovakia could use at least two like Meda Mládková

Noted Czech art collector and arts patron dies at 102-year-old.

author
Daniel Bernát
External contributor
Meda MládkováMeda Mládková (Source: SITA)

“If culture remains, the nation lives.” This is a credo that Meda Mládková, an arts historian, collector and patron, lived by.

The highly educated, well-informed and tenacious lady played a crucial role in the Czechoslovak visual arts scene, despite living abroad a long time. She died at 102-year-old on May 3, 2022.

Mládková was born in Zákupy, west Czechia. After the war ended, she studied in Geneva and since 1984 spend some time living in an exile – in Switzerland, France and the USA.

In an interview for Czech public radio broadcaster Český Rozhlas, she said that she was at her happiest in Paris. There she studied art history and met her husband, the economist Jan Mládek, as well as artist František Kupka, for whom she immediately started lobbying.

She cared about Slovakia

