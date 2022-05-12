Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. May 2022 at 15:56

New rules on gender recognition mean a lot to transgender people – and to conservatives

The new gender reassignment protocol replaces a 1981 regulation. It’s a step forward, say activists; conservatives are outraged.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
LGBT+ organisations in Slovakia welcome the new gender reassignment protocol, but conservative groups are demanding that it be scrapped. LGBT+ organisations in Slovakia welcome the new gender reassignment protocol, but conservative groups are demanding that it be scrapped. (Source: Robin Rayne)

In early April this year, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský signed and published Slovakia’s first comprehensive gender reassignment protocol, establishing guidelines for gender recognition. Despite receiving a broad welcome from health professionals and the transgender community, the move has attracted numerous transphobic comments and some conservatives are now calling on Lengvarský to withdraw the document.

The protocol, which is perceived as somewhat ground-breaking by activists, no longer lists surgical sterilisation as a precondition for any change in the legal recognition of someone’s gender. That precondition was criticised by Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Zuzana Stavrovská in December 2021, as it had been five years earlier by the then public defender of rights, Mária Patakyová. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2017 that forced sterilisation violates human rights.

