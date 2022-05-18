New confectioner's shop in Žilina employs socially-disadvantaged

They also sell products from workshops for disadvantaged people and local creators.

Žilina, a town in northern Slovakia, has a new confectioner's shop. The social company Labore opened a cake shop called Žilinské Radosti (Joys of Žilina).

Disadvantaged people and people vulnerable on the labour market have found employment here.

The social company produces cakes and accepted an offer to create a confectioner's shop with a social concept, said chair of Žilina Region Erika Jurinová.

“It is our common attempt to integrate health- and socially-disadvantaged people in public, create work positions for them and contribute to equality of chances on the labour market,” Jurinová said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Labore currently employs ten people.

“We have long-term labour experience with employment of socially-disadvantaged people,” said Darina Verešová, director of Labore, as quoted by TASR. “These are people who raise children, they are unemployed long-term, they are in pre-pension age, they do not have sufficient education or are disadvantaged with their health.”

The production of the cakes and sweets is located in Rajec and the products are sold in Rajecké Teplice as well as Žilina.

“The confectioner's shops also sell products from workshops for people at a disadvantage, created by local artists, craftsmen, mothers on maternity leave and pensioners,” Verešová said. “Although these people are not directly employed in the organisation, they have the opportunity to improve their living situation by selling their products.”