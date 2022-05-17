Items in shopping cart: View
17. May 2022

The strength of the US-Slovak relationship is what changed the most

Disinformation has grown, but so has the realisation that it is a challenge, says Bridget Brink.

author
Matúš Krčmárik
US Ambassador Bridget Brink US Ambassador Bridget Brink (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo )

We should play on people's dreams and aspirations, not fears and insecurities like those spreading disinformation, says the outgoing US Ambassador to Slovakia BRIDGET BRINK, President Joe Biden's nominee as the new US ambassador to Ukraine.

How do you remember the day that changed our lives, February 24, 2022?

It was a shocking day for everybody. I woke up that morning as everyone else did and saw on the television what was happening and I was very concerned. But I am very gratified, because thanks to our NATO coalition and the coalition with EU partners and the G7 we were prepared for that possibility. Together with Slovakia and other partners we had put together a very serious package of sanctions and plans as to how we would respond.

How would you rate Slovakia's response? Did you expect it?

