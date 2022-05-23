Low flying planes circling Košice

Planes are sometimes just 200 metres above the ground, causing concern among residents.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

"Planes are repetitively circling almost above our heads, we cannot not even count how many times it has flown over the city. Can you find out if something is going on, if it has problems or cannot land?"

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The editorial staff of the Korzár daily receives similar queries often. Most recently it was during the second week of May, when a plane belonging to the Hungarian company Wizzair caught the public's interest.

According to radar footage, the plane was circling above Košice.

Related article

Related article Summer flight routes from Košice Airport announced Read more

Touch and go

"Košice Airport is a public airport where three to four thousand touch and go trainings a year take place. Both small and large airline companies conduct them here," explained Karolína Linhartová, Marketing Manager of the Košice Airport.