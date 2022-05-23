Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. May 2022

Low flying planes circling Košice

Planes are sometimes just 200 metres above the ground, causing concern among residents.

author
Jaroslav Vrábeľ
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

"Planes are repetitively circling almost above our heads, we cannot not even count how many times it has flown over the city. Can you find out if something is going on, if it has problems or cannot land?"

The editorial staff of the Korzár daily receives similar queries often. Most recently it was during the second week of May, when a plane belonging to the Hungarian company Wizzair caught the public's interest.

According to radar footage, the plane was circling above Košice.

Touch and go

"Košice Airport is a public airport where three to four thousand touch and go trainings a year take place. Both small and large airline companies conduct them here," explained Karolína Linhartová, Marketing Manager of the Košice Airport.

