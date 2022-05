With a letter of confirmation, foreigners with no link to Slovakia could obtain Slovak citizenship faster.

A document issued by Matica Slovenská in Serbia's Padina branch in 2020 to a person that could use it to obtain the status of a Slovak living abroad. (Source: SME)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

In Serbia, Matica Slovenská, a Slovak cultural heritage organisation, is alleged to have helped foreigners illegally obtain temporary residence in Slovakia or Slovak citizenship in recent years.

The organisation’s local office in the Serbian town of Padina issued fake documents confirming applicants’ bond to Slovakia, although they had nothing to do with the country, the Sme daily reported. Thanks to the documents, they could have gained the status of a Slovak living abroad.