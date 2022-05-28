At the Slovak border Eduard Buraš feels worse than in "Romania under the previous regime"

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Eduard Buraš, advisor on cross-border cooperation to Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, has spent the last three months at the Slovak-Ukrainian border dealing with the events that arose after the invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, he talks about his work, the problem with Transcarpathian Roma, the situation at the border crossings in the past few weeks, why Slovakia should not forget about Ukraine after the war, and what to expect from this year’s Days of Ukraine event.