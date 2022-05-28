Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

28. May 2022 at 21:00  I Premium content

At the Slovak border Eduard Buraš feels worse than in "Romania under the previous regime"

Slovak PM Eduard Heger's advisor has crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border many times after the invasion, also tackling the recent long lines of Ukrainian cars.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Slovak PM Eduard Heger's advisor on cross-border cooperation Eduard Buraš. (Source: TASR)

Eduard Buraš, advisor on cross-border cooperation to Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, has spent the last three months at the Slovak-Ukrainian border dealing with the events that arose after the invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, he talks about his work, the problem with Transcarpathian Roma, the situation at the border crossings in the past few weeks, why Slovakia should not forget about Ukraine after the war, and what to expect from this year’s Days of Ukraine event.

Ukraine

