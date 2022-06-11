Slovakia's most beautiful meadow is in Kysuce

Tourists will soon feast their eyes on flower carpets of violet lavender, yellow mustard and red poppy.

The village Oščadnica in northern Slovakia will soon have a new attraction for tourists: a meadow full of colourful flowers.

“In Slovakia, there are meadows in a single colour, where one plant is prevailing, I have never encountered a multi-colour meadow,” said Marián Kucharčík from the garden centre which is in charge of the upkeep of the meadow.

Colourful flower carpets and healing plants

They picked the flowers based on the desired results. Creators of the idea divided it to four sectors. The first sector will be violet from lavender, second will be red from poppies, third will shine yellow from mustard. Herbs will create the last sector, where people will have a chance to become familiar with their effects.

“Let’s see how much this drought will intervene with growth, whether the effect will be as we expect, a beautiful consistent meadow,” Kucharčík said.