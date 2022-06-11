Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. Jun 2022 at 7:16

Slovakia's most beautiful meadow is in Kysuce

Tourists will soon feast their eyes on flower carpets of violet lavender, yellow mustard and red poppy.

author
Pavol Stolárik
External contributor
(Source: Archive of author)

The village Oščadnica in northern Slovakia will soon have a new attraction for tourists: a meadow full of colourful flowers.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

“In Slovakia, there are meadows in a single colour, where one plant is prevailing, I have never encountered a multi-colour meadow,” said Marián Kucharčík from the garden centre which is in charge of the upkeep of the meadow.

Colourful flower carpets and healing plants

They picked the flowers based on the desired results. Creators of the idea divided it to four sectors. The first sector will be violet from lavender, second will be red from poppies, third will shine yellow from mustard. Herbs will create the last sector, where people will have a chance to become familiar with their effects.

“Let’s see how much this drought will intervene with growth, whether the effect will be as we expect, a beautiful consistent meadow,” Kucharčík said.

The exhibition "Začepčený Spiš", which takes place from May 14 to September 30, 2022 in the Podtatranské Museum in Poprad, eastern Slovakia, presents the diversity and beauty of married women's caps in the Spiš region. According to the cap, it was possible to recognise the social status, nationality and also the religious affiliation of a married woman.

Weekend: Figure-skating legend to get a film

Recommendations for the weekend, latest culture news on Bratislava, and feature stories.


22 h

News digest: Volunteers are getting Slovakia in shape

Man confesses to Ukrainian student's killing in Bratislava. Chatam Sofer Memorial opened 20 years ago. And a 110-million-year-old reptile.


17 h
Luca is a 2021 animated film produced by Pixar. From mid-June, it will be available to people in Slovakia on Disney+.

How much will people in Slovakia pay for Disney Plus?

The streaming platform will launch on June 14.


8. jun
Koronagraphs in the Lomnický štít Observatory.

Slovak astronomers key to new European Solar Telescope

High Tatras observations to play key role.


7. jun

