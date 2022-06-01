News digest: Slovak daily ordered to remove interview

Slovak customs officers seized a hat from Texas. Employees no longer required to apply for sick pay.

Good evening. The Wednesday, June 1 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Denník N ordered to remove an interview

Vladimír Pčolinský. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The Pčolinský family has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Denník N daily.

The court ordered the daily to withdraw an interview with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) that the family had objected to before the final verdict in a corruption case concerning Vladimír Pčolinský, former head of the Slovak intelligence service.

The interview contained 64 questions; the claimants only objected to one of them. The court, however, ordered the daily to withdraw the whole interview and video, which the daily did on May 31.

UKRAINE AND UKRAINIANS IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia will build a container town and a tent camp at the Lešť military training area and the Sliač military airport for members of foreign armed forces , which have strengthened NATO's military presence in Slovakia in response to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. (TASR)

, which have strengthened NATO's military presence in Slovakia in response to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. (TASR) Slovakia will provide Ukraine with military equipment in the amount of approx. €21.6 million. This material assistance will come from the warehouses of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic. "This is exactly what Ukraine needs at the moment," Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said at a press conference on June 1. (SITA)

This material assistance will come from the warehouses of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic. "This is exactly what Ukraine needs at the moment," Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said at a press conference on June 1. (SITA) The war in Ukraine has increased rental prices in Slovakia's bigger cities , shows a report drafted by the website Nehnutelnosti.sk.

, shows a report drafted by the website Nehnutelnosti.sk. More than 2,800 Ukrainian refugees entered Slovakia at the Slovak-Ukrainian border on May 31. Of them, 206 applied for temporary protection.

Oil embargo with no immediate impact on Slovakia

Slovnaft refinery. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is one of the countries that will be exempted from the embargo on Russian crude oil European Union leaders agreed on at their May 30 summit.

There will be no immediate effect on Slovakia once the embargo is in place. Slovnaft, a Bratislava-based refinery, will continue purchasing Russian oil. The Bloomberg agency reported that the embargo is advantageous for the Hungarian group MOL, of which Slovnaft is part.

PM Eduard Heger declared that Slovakia would aim to cut off Russian oil supplies as soon as possible.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Vietnamese community wants to gain the status of an ethnic minority. The application will be examined by the Institute of Ethnology and Social Anthropology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

The application will be examined by the Institute of Ethnology and Social Anthropology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. The Economy Ministry has created an action plan outlining where public money could go to support hydrogen technologies.

Slovakia wants to buy 2,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine through a joint EU procurement. (TASR)

(TASR) The electronic PN [sick leave], or ePN, is a service of the Sociálna Poisťovňa social insurance agency and the National Centre for Health Information , which replaces a paper form confirming incapacity for work. From June 1, 2022, people do not have to submit any documents to employers and Sociálna Poisťovňa to apply for sick pay if their doctors are involved in the new service.

, which replaces a paper form confirming incapacity for work. From June 1, 2022, people do not have to submit any documents to employers and Sociálna Poisťovňa to apply for sick pay if their doctors are involved in the new service. No trains will run between Šurany and Levice from June 1 to October 10 because of the reconstruction of the railroad. Instead, passengers will get on buses in Šaľa and they will be taken to Levice or to Nová Baňa, depending on what their final destination.

Dutch violinist and composer André Rieu performs with his 60-member private Johann Strauss Orchestra during a concert at the Ondrej Nepela Stadium on May 31, 2022 in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

The Všeobecná Zdravotná Poisťovňa health insurance company returned to the system of referral letters from June 1. Patients thus need to ask their GP for the letter if they want to see a specialist.

Patients thus need to ask their GP for the letter if they want to see a specialist. In two weeks, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nom.) will submit a proposal for the construction of hospitals , which will be funded from the recovery plan. Martin and Bratislava should get new hospitals, he said on June 1.

, which will be funded from the recovery plan. Martin and Bratislava should get new hospitals, he said on June 1. The Constitutional Court turned down Marian Kočner's complaint. He objected to the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of the Markíza promissory notes. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison in January 2021. (Denník N)

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Slovak scientists helping to develop the latest nuclear fusion reactor

Scientists want to harness the same process that fuels the Sun. A megaproject that should generate power from nuclear fusion is being constructed in France. (Source: TASR/AP)

Near Cadarache, 50 kilometres from Marseille, France, an international engineering megaproject aimed at replicating the fusion that occurs in stars is being constructed.

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER for short, is an experimental reactor that will demonstrate if the idea is viable and test the necessary technologies. This represents an important step towards achieving a functioning fusion power plant.

ITER is funded by seven principal partners, one of which is the EU, and Slovak scientists have helped in its construction.

More on Spectator.sk

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.