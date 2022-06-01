Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Jun 2022 at 17:56

Customs officers confiscated a hat with crocodile teeth sent from Texas

The hat was confiscated from a Žilina post office.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A hat decorated with crocodile teeth from Texas did not make it through the custom officers. A hat decorated with crocodile teeth from Texas did not make it through the custom officers. (Source: Courtesy of Financial Administration)

A hat decorated with crocodile teeth sent from Texas did not make it to its owner after customs officers confiscated it due to missing documents.

The Financial Administration stated that it confiscated a hat decorated with crocodile teeth at a post office in the northern-Slovak city of Žilina. The hat was sent from Texas, USA.

The problem was the decoration more than the hat itself. Since the crocodile is a species protected by law, official documentation and a special permit are required to import the teeth to Slovakia. Without the proper papers, the package could not be delivered to its addressee, the Financial Administration said.

The crocodile is on the list of protected animals, under the protection of the CITES convention. The handling of crocodiles falls under strict restrictions, to prevent further harm leading to their endangerment or extermination.

The importer was ordered to submit the required permits, which they failed to do. The black hat decorated with snakeskin and crocodile teeth for $275 was confiscated and not delivered to the original addressee.

The Financial Administration says that the hat will serve for what they called educational purposes.

