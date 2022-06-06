Police raid victims in Moldava nad Bodvou will be compensated by state

The Roma will get €110,000 jointly.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) published its decision on the settlement between the Slovak Republic and claimants concerning a police raid carried out on June 19, 2013 in the village of Moldava nad Bodvou, Košice Region.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

On that day, more than 60 police officers raided the Roma settlement of Budulovská in the village. They pulled out batons and ruthlessly beat anyone who got in their way. They went on to kick in a door and shatter windows. Several Roma had bumps and bruises on their faces and ribs as they described the raid in their testimonies.

The police raid was followed by an investigation into allegations of abuse of power, ill-treatment and discrimination by the police officers during the operation itself and later at the police station.

Related article

Related article ECHR: Roma beaten by police suffered inhuman treatment, awarded non-pecuniary damages Read more

Government apology

The government and the applicants made a settlement.

The government apology was initiated by Justice Minister Mária Kolíková in regards to the "manner of intervention of the police forces in Moldava nad Bodvou in 2013" and "the guilt and suffering caused to the victims and their families by the extended search for justice".

ECHR also took into account that the government issued a press release that stated "the apology is not only a human gesture to the victims, but a commitment to avoid similar failures in the future as well. The apology is also a signal that law enforcement authorities have a sincere interest in regaining the confidence of civil society".

According to the agreement, the government will pay a total of €110,000 jointly to eight complainants to cover any and all non-pecuniary damage. The complainants waived any further claims against the Slovak Republic in connection with the circumstance that led to this complaint.

The paid money will be the final settlement of the case. In its decision, the ECHR takes note of the agreement of the parties and states it is based on respect for human rights and that it finds no ground to further investigate the matter.

Related article

Related article Bittersweet victory for Roma in Strasbourg court Read more

Case closed

There was a similar case concerning the same police raid, in which the ECHR ruled a judgment on September 1, 2020. The court awarded two claimants €20,000 each and €6,500 for legal charges. According to the judgment, the Slovak Republic violated the prohibition of both inhuman or degrading treatment and discrimination.

Given the similarities between both cases, the government acceded to the agreement in the recent case.

The case is now closed before the ECHR.