Last week: Čaputová in Kyiv, Zelensky in Bratislava

President visits Ukraine, brings back a clear message to a confused nation.

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Slovaks say they like Putin less than they used to, but many would not mind a leader unhindered by democracy. Zuzana Čaputová visits Kyiv, and Zuzana howitzers will soon follow. A court orders a major daily to withdraw an interview with the prime minister. An environmental disaster unfolds in eastern Slovakia.

Slovakia reports slightly fewer bear-huggers

"Any division in Europe is an opportunity for Russia to continue its fighting policy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the Globsec security conference, a top-level discussion forum that takes place in Bratislava at this time every year.

The most obvious interpretation of the comments by Zelensky, who has remained in Ukraine since the war began and thus addressed the conference via videolink, is that EU countries need to stay united. But it could very well apply to other divisions too, such as those outlined in the latest Globsec public opinion report, released in time for the conference.