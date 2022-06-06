Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Jun 2022 at 17:52

In towns and regions, foreigners can have their say again in autumn

Municipal and regional elections will be held on October 29.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
A couple wearing traditional Slovak clothes enter a town hall in Martovce, Nitra Region, to cast their ballot in the 2018 municipal election.A couple wearing traditional Slovak clothes enter a town hall in Martovce, Nitra Region, to cast their ballot in the 2018 municipal election. (Source: TASR)

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár has officially announced that municipal and regional elections will be held on October 29, which is a Saturday.

For the first time in history, these elections will take place on the same day. The parliament will publish Kollár’s official decision online, including technicalities, later this week.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Elections vs All Souls’ Day

The two elections will be held ahead of All Souls’ Day, November 2, which falls on Wednesday in 2022. Many people will be heading to cemeteries the weekend before the holiday.

The coalition is hoping to see more people take part in the elections because of the date the four coalition parties have agreed on. “If we combine people’s visits to graves and the elections, it will pay off more for people to travel to their place of permanent residence,” said Kollár during his press conference on June 6.

Read also: Foreigner’s community has a big voice, but it needs to be more organised Read more 

Kollár and his coalition partners also believe that the two elections to be held in one day will save public money. When asked about the possibility of holding municipal and regional elections on different days in the future, Kollár said, “We’ll see how it’s going to work out this year.”

Foreigners can also vote

People will choose their local and regional councillors, mayors, and chairs of eight self-governing regions (VÚC) again four years after the last municipal election took place in 2018. The last regional election took place in 2017.

SkryťRemove ad

Foreigners with permanent residence in Slovakia can also vote or be elected.

A year ago, 152,902 foreigners lived in Slovakia. Data provided by the foreigners’ police does not reveal how many foreigners in total have permanent residence in the country. Moreover, municipalities and the Statistics Office do not know how many foreigners actually vote in the elections.

From our archive: FAQ: How can foreigners vote in municipal elections in Slovakia? Read more 

As for foreigners elected as councillors in Slovak regions and municipalities, Briton Addy Akram remains a rare example. He has served as a local and regional councillor in eastern Slovakia for several years.

However, entrepreneur Džemal Kodrazi, who comes from Serbia, officially announced on June 2 that he would run for the post of Košice Region chair. In 2018, he unsuccessfully ran for Košice mayor.

2018 local elections

Top stories

News digest: Foreigners shouldn't forget about upcoming elections

Slovak-US photographer mapping the war in Ukraine, a tragic car accident, and an opinion about the flawed Slovak education system and diligent students.


2 h
Zuzana Čaputová meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Last week: Čaputová in Kyiv, Zelensky in Bratislava

President visits Ukraine, brings back a clear message to a confused nation.


6 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad