Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Jun 2022 at 11:33

Iconic statue in Petržalka to be restored

The dove of peace statue will be restored both inside and out.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

One of the most famous monuments in Bratislava's Petržalka is to be restored. Currently, the 18-meter steel sculpture called Dove of Peace resting at the intersection of streets Dolnozemská and Betliarska is in a state of disrepair.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

So far, however, nothing has been done.

"For several years the project has been near and dear to many, from MPs to the residents. The statue was built in 1984 and no interventions have been made on it since, so due to the condition it is in, it requires a complete renewal," said Monika Adameková, head of the Project Management Department at the Municipal Authority.

Súvisiaci článok A bike service stand, the first of its kind, installed in Petržalka Read more 

Two-week long restoration

Intensive work on the restoration started in 2019. Conservationists were contacted to find out what can be done in order to avoid irreparably damaging the statue.

The statue will be restored both inside and out. The work is corroded mostly from the inside, as air circulation is not ensured and water vapours condense, weakening the structure of the statue itself. On the outside, there is some visible damage, so the statue will receive a better paint coat in the same original colour.

Starting mid-June at the latest, the restoration should last two weeks. The city district would like to finish the job by the end of the month, as the permission to enter the private land the statue is on is only valid until then.

The costs should exceed €20,000; €7,000 of that is a subsidy from the Bratislava Self-Governing Region.

SkryťRemove ad
Súvisiaci článok Bratislava Danube Park to tap potential of sustainable tourism Read more 

Lit blue-yellow in solidarity

The metal monumental sculpture Dove of Peace was created by academic sculptor Karol Lacko. At the time, work cost 153,880 Czechoslovak crowns. It was included among the sights of the capital last year.

The Dove of Peace was illuminated in blue-yellow for some time as a sign of solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people. Four floodlights were bought for €2,500 and the district plans to use them for similar purposes in the future.

For example, the statue should be illuminated in green during June, as the city district wants to bring attention to the Petržalka Days 2022 event.

Bratislava

Top stories

Igor Matovič

MinFin proposes linking teacher salary raise with several tax hikes

SaS accuses Matovič of holding teachers hostage to the coalition conflict, while Matovič says Sulík misled the prime minister.


7 h

News digest: Foreigners shouldn't forget about upcoming elections

Slovak-US photographer mapping the war in Ukraine, a tragic car accident, and an opinion about the flawed Slovak education system and diligent students.


6. jun
Zuzana Čaputová meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Last week: Čaputová in Kyiv, Zelensky in Bratislava

President visits Ukraine, brings back a clear message to a confused nation.


6. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad