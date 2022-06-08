Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Jun 2022 at 18:00

How much will people in Slovakia pay for Disney Plus?

The streaming platform will launch on June 14.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Luca is a 2021 animated film produced by Pixar. From mid-June, it will be available to people in Slovakia on Disney+.Luca is a 2021 animated film produced by Pixar. From mid-June, it will be available to people in Slovakia on Disney+. (Source: Disney+)

The Walt Disney Company's streaming service, Disney+, will launch in Slovakia and in the entire Central European region next week.

The platform, which has 138 million subscribers around the world, will make the first films and TV shows available to viewers in Slovakia on Tuesday, June 14.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Disney + is the last service with a large database of films and TV series that has not yet been launched in Slovakia. Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video are all available in Slovakia.

The Simpsons and Pamela Anderson

The streaming service's database offers more than 700 films and 700 TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, Lucasfilm, as well as productions from the 20th Century Studios, FX and Searchlight Pictures.

What to watch on Disney+

Disney

  • Cruella (2021)
  • Parallels (2022)
  • Encanto (2021)

Pixar

  • Luca (2021)
  • Cars, Cars 2, Cars 3 (2006, 2011, 2017)
  • Coco (2017)

Marvel

  • Moon Knight (2022)
  • Black Widow (2021)
  • Doctor Strange (2016)

Star Wars

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star

  • How I met your Father (2022)
  • American Horror Story (2011)
  • Avatar (2009)

Nat Geo

  • Doctor Fauci (2021)
  • Europe From Above (2020)
  • Air Crash Investigation (2013)

For instance, The Simpsons, Cruella, The Walking Dead, and Pam & Tommy, which is a TV mini series chronicling the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee during the period their sex tape was leaked, are just some of the productions available exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ promises that a hundred new films and TV series will be added to its database every year. In Slovakia they should be available at the same time as elsewhere in the world.

Pricing

A standard subscription to Disney+ costs €7.99 a month. By comparison, the price for Netflix rangers from €7.99 to €11.99 a month - the cheapest subscription does not include HD quality content.

A standard subscription to HBO Max costs €6.99 a month. The platform also offers a discounted annual subscription for €54.99.

SkryťRemove ad

Spectators can now pre-order an annual Disney+ subscription for €63.90. The offer is available until June 13. After this date, the annual subscription will cost €79.90.

Four different devices

Disney+ also offers the possibility of streaming films on four different devices at once.

HBO allows three simultaneous streams, while Netflix offers four streams in the most expensive subscription version.

The most benevolent in this regard is Apple TV + with six simultaneous streams.

Top stories

News digest: EU's single charger rule

Storm warnings issued for Thursday. Disney Plus coming to Slovakia next week.


14 h
The fortification walls of a declined church in Prietrž, Trnava Region.

Ruined church damaged by earthquake listed as cultural monument

Though the church in Prietrž is no longer standing, visitors can see its well-preserved fortification walls.


7. jun
Tatyana from Lesnoe, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.

Slovak photographer's love for Big Apple unfolded after taxi boy's "Welcome home, baby!"

Nadezda Tavodova Tezgor made her dream come true in America. Today, she maps the war in Ukraine with her camera.


5. jun
Illustrative stock photo

Storm risk for whole country

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the whole of Slovakia, for the whole day.


8 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad