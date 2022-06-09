New design of historic Bratislava monument chosen

Parts of Water Tower date back to 2nd century AD

In an archive picture, volunteers clean the premises of the Water Tower in the Bratislava Old Town. (Source: TASR)

The restoration of one of Bratislava's oldest and most important historical monuments has moved a step further after a panel of judges chose the winner of a competition to decide its future design.

The Water Tower, which lies on the banks of the Danube near the Old Town centre of the city, is seen as one of the most valuable monuments in the capital. Parts of it date back to 2nd to 11th century AD, and the building served an important strategic function for hundreds of years up until the 17th century.

The judges unanimously picked Slovak studio Superatelier's design for its future look, emphasising how well it connected the building with its immediate surroundings, and the projected development of the whole area.

"The proposed solution represents a symbolic message of how to live and coexist with a monument, and at the same time the space retains a human aspect," said jury chairman, and member of the Czech Chamber of Architects Jiří Buček.

All design proposals will be put on public display at Rudnay Square until June 19.

How to coexist with a monument

The aim of restoring the Water Tower was to create a public space for cultural events.

At the heart of the winning design is a circle that connects the monument with surrounding public spaces, and together with a footbridge allows the area to be seen from several angles.