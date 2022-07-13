Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Jul 2022 at 12:15  I Premium content

Changes to inclined elevator inside hydropower plant ongoing

The elevator has been constantly in operation since 1980.

author
Ľubica Stančíková
External contributor
Inclined elevatorInclined elevator (Source: Slovenské elektrárne)

The upper and lower reservoirs of the Čierny Váh pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant are connected by several underground tunnels and galleries. In one of them there is a unique inclined elevator at a slope of 45 degrees. It has been in continuous and daily operation since 1980. In 42 years, the elevator has made an incredible 20,000 rides up and down.

Find out more about the region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.Find out more about the region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The Čierny Váh pumped-storage hydropower plant is Slovakia's largest pumped-storage hydropower plant and, with its installed capacity, also the largest hydropower plant. It belongs to energy supplier Slovenské Elektrárne, which has recently embarked on an unusual reconstruction. After more than four decades, they have been changing the inclined elevator.

In an environment with almost 100-percent humidity, it makes its way almost 600 meters long to the upper reservoir. It has a speed of 39 meters per minute and the distance between stations passes in 15 minutes. The inclined elevator tunnel has a rack track and an emergency staircase with 2,320 steps.

Works like a cog railway

The upper and lower reservoirs are connected by underground tunnels. Three serve as underground feeders and one is a telecommunication tunnel, originally excavated as the Katarína exploration tunnel, where the Alimak inclined elevator is located.

