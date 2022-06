Soviet troops left Czechoslovakia after 23 years of occupation, which started in summer 1968.

The last Soviet military transport left Czechoslovakia on June 21, 1991. (Source: TASR)

Soviet troops occupied the territory of former communist Czechoslovakia for 23 years following the invasion by the Warsaw Pact troops in the summer of 1968.

They invaded Czechoslovakia to stop the communism reform process, known as the “Prague Spring”, initiated by Czechoslovak communist leader Alexander Dubček.