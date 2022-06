The Slovak Museum of Maps is situated in Kynceľová, near Banská Bystrica. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec for The Slovak Spectator)

Inspired by the Podbrezová ironworks, which bought Slovenská Ľupča Castle two decades ago to boost tourism in central Slovakia, Milan Paprčka also chose to set his heart on giving back to society.

The entrepreneur whose company, Creative Business Studio, is the largest map producer in Slovakia, did not have plans as big as a castle on his mind.