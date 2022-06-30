Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Jun 2022 at 11:51

Constitutional Court to decide on same-sex marriages

Slovakia's court will make a decision on the rights of couples married abroad.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Unsplash)

Slovakia's Constitutional Court will decide on same sex couples who were married abroad.

The court announced that it accepted the motion filed by former ombudswoman Mária Patakyová and will make a decision on the rights of same-sex couples in Slovakia. Before wrapping up her term in March, the ombudswoman asked the court to look into the legal provisions on permanent residence for third-country (non-EU) nationals married to Slovak citizens. Patakyová asked the court to make a ruling on same-sex couples who have lived in a non-EU country and were married there.

For now, Slovak authorities do not recognise these same-sex marriages. When the spouse of a Slovak citizen requests permanent residence on the grounds of marriage, the law requires proof of marriage as understood by the Slovak law in a family - between a man and a woman.

Related article FAQ: Non-EU citizens - dealing with immigration authorities Read more 

“As a consequence of our current situation, third-country nationals in same-sex relationships with Slovak citizens are not objectively able to meet the conditions the challenged law requires of them,” Patakyová stated in her motion, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

At the same time, the sexual orientation of these couples is the only reason why they cannot meet the legal requirements, while discrimination based on sexual orientation is banned.

"I have failed to identify any legitimate reason for this unequal treatment based on banned grounds for discrimination," the ombudswoman wrote.

SkryťRemove ad
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

During her term Patakyová consistently advocated for the rights of LGBTI people. She earned criticism from some politicians for displaying the rainbow flag on her building during Rainbow Pride.

With reference to her office, among other things, OĽaNO MP György Gyimesi recently proposed a draft law to ban the display of rainbow flags on official government buildings.

Related article If ruling coalition fulfils its promise, LGBTI couples should be able to inherit from each other by 2024 Read more 

Top stories

News digest: Public service broadcaster gets new chief

Slovak scientists develop treatment for deadly dog disease, water shortages in several districts. Learn more in today's digest.


4 h
Ľuboš Machaj.

Coalition united behind one man. Who is the new RTVS director?

Ľuboš Machaj boasts decades of experience in public-service media. Now he will lead the broadcaster.


8 h

New cure for potentially deadly canine disease comes from Slovakia

Cure stops the disease from recurring, scientists say.


29. jun
Students from Trnava with their electric car.

Slovak student-made electric car off for a race in France

A team from Trnava is representing Slovakia at an international competition of young innovators.


29. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad