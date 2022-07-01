News digest: Volvo will build its third plant in Slovakia, which will produce e-cars

Levoča hosts the biggest pilgrimage in Slovakia, transactions in Slovak shops are rounded and two hospitals - one in Bratislava and the second in Martin, will be constructed from the Recovery Plan.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, June 24 edition of Today in Slovakia – the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

For weekend events and news on travel and culture in Slovakia, see the latest edition of our Spectacular Slovakia newsletter.

Volvo is coming, Slovakia will gain fifth carmaker

Slovak PM Eduard Heger and Javier Varela, chief operating officer at Volvo Cars, left, after signing the agreement on constructing the plant in Valaliky industrial park near Košice. (Source: TASR)

The Volvo Cars automotive group has announced that it will construct its third production plant in Slovakia, near Košice. The investment will amount to €1.2 billion. The plant will specialise in the production of electric vehicles, the Sme daily reported.

“Personally, I am very pleased that Slovakia has succeeded in the competition for this mega investment, which will provide development and many jobs in the eastern part of Slovakia, with many direct and indirect job opportunities,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík.

In other news

The Economy Ministry is preparing another package of measures to improve the business environment , Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) said on Thursday, June 30. The package, the third in the row, contains 285 measures to improve business. In 2020 parliament passed the first package with 115 measures and earlier this year the second package featuring 198 measures.

, Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) said on Thursday, June 30. The package, the third in the row, contains 285 measures to improve business. In 2020 parliament passed the first package with 115 measures and earlier this year the second package featuring 198 measures. Slovakia will use money from the Recovery Plan to build two hospitals , the cabinet decided at its session on Friday. "The presented investment projects are designed for the purpose of shell-and-core construction of a new university hospital in Bratislava in the area of Rázsochy (€281 million) and the full-fit-out construction of St Martin University Hospital (€330 million) in Martin ,” the Health Ministry-sponsored materials read.

, the cabinet decided at its session on Friday. "The presented investment projects are designed for the purpose of shell-and-core construction of a new university hospital in Bratislava in the area of (€281 million) and the full-fit-out construction of St Martin University Hospital (€330 million) in ,” the Health Ministry-sponsored materials read. The historical town of Levoča will host the biggest pilgrimage in Slovakia during the weekend.

will host during the weekend. As of July 1 , transactions in Slovak shops are rounded up to significantly hinder the circulation of one- and two-cent coins when paying by cash.

, to significantly hinder the circulation of one- and two-cent coins when paying by cash. The alley at Palackého Street in Bratislava’s Old Town will be named the Alley of Maria Theresa. While this monarch was crowned in Bratislava on June 25, 1741, not a single square or street bears her name.

Feature story for today

Toblerone chocolate will also be produced in Slovakia. (Source: Pixabay)

Toblerone, the well-known Swiss chocolate, is moving part of its production from Bern, Switzerland to Slovakia. The triangular bar has been manufactured in Bern for more than a hundred years and so far has been the only Toblerone factory in the world.

Next year, part of production should move to the Figaro chocolate factory in Bratislava, which today bears the name of its global owner Mondelēz.

More stories on Spectator.sk

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you!

Picture of the day

Mist and drinking fountains help people in Bratislava to tolerate hot weather. (Source: TASR)

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.