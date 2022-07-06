Bratislava named in top 10 Eastern European airports

Budapest is regional best in latest Skytrax awards

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Milan Rastislav Štefánik Airport in Bratislava has been named the ninth best airport in Eastern Europe in the latest Skytrax – World Airport Awards.

Best airports in Eastern Europe (2022) Budapest Tallinn Bucharest Riga Tbilisi Batumi Kyiv Boryspil Belgrade Bratislava Zagreb

“We appreciate that travellers voted again for M. R. Štefánik Airport,” Dušan Keketi, head of the airport, said after the latest awards were released.

“We consider ninth place to be a decent result, as we achieved it during the coronavirus pandemic when airport services were limited,” added Keketi.

Bratislava airport, the largest in the country, is the only Slovak airport that features in the recent ranking.

The best in the Eastern-European area is in Budapest, followed by airports in Tallinn and Bucharest.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The World Airport Awards, which began 1999, are considered a quality benchmark for the world airport industry.