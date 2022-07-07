American documentary about murdered investigative journalist Ján Kuciak creates picture of Slovakia

Movie understandable for a global audience.

Former police prezident Tibor Gašpar, former PM Robert Fico and former interior minister Robert Kaliňák with million euros on a table after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, Sme)

Four years since the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, US director Matt Sarnecki shot the documentary The Killing of a Journalist to remember them both. While he did it in a way an international audience can understand it, even Slovaks who think they have already read and heard everything about the murder will see unprecedented footage with an unexpected emotional charge, writes the daily SME.

Even with many articles depicting the timeline of the murder, portraying the accused and sentenced individuals and bringing light to Kuciak’s work, the audience can still find new bits uncovering more intimate, humane parts of the story.