Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Jul 2022 at 12:51  I Premium content

American documentary about murdered investigative journalist Ján Kuciak creates picture of Slovakia

Movie understandable for a global audience.

author
Kristína Kúdelová
External contributor
Former police prezident Tibor Gašpar, former PM Robert Fico and former interior minister Robert Kaliňák with million euros on a table after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.Former police prezident Tibor Gašpar, former PM Robert Fico and former interior minister Robert Kaliňák with million euros on a table after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, Sme)

Four years since the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, US director Matt Sarnecki shot the documentary The Killing of a Journalist to remember them both. While he did it in a way an international audience can understand it, even Slovaks who think they have already read and heard everything about the murder will see unprecedented footage with an unexpected emotional charge, writes the daily SME.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Even with many articles depicting the timeline of the murder, portraying the accused and sentenced individuals and bringing light to Kuciak’s work, the audience can still find new bits uncovering more intimate, humane parts of the story.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Spotlight turns on Slovakia's gas deposits

Although Internet Explorer was put to rest, some state services still require the old browser. Learn more in today's digest.


9 h
The biogas station of the MP company near Jelšava.

Cement bellies of livestock in eastern Slovakia produce biomethane

First biomethane plant in Slovakia aims harnessing biodegradable municipal waste.


6. jul
The OFZ metallurgical company in the Orava region has laid off 150 workers.

Orava-based manufacturer has announced a mass layoff

Increasing energy prices named one of the reasons behind the OFZ's decision.


6. jul
The key members of the SaS party, including four ministers, during a press conference on July 6, 2022.

SaS pulls out of coalition deal, calling on the PM to sack Matovič

The coalition party is prepared to leave the government if no new deal is on the table by late summer.


6. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad