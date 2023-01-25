News digest: What you need to know about new Covid vaccines in Slovakia

Constitution amendment approved, all ski resorts in Liptov are open. Learn more in today's digest.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, January 25 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

New vaccines are here, should you get one? Q&A

(Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The Health Ministry announced last Friday that new Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Slovakia and will be rolled out by the end of the month.

Is the new Covid-19 subvariant Kraken circulating in Slovakia yet? What kind of vaccines are available? When will people be able to get the new vaccinations and who specifically should get vaccinated against Kraken?

Find out in the article.

More stories on Spectator.sk

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Feature story for today

Can you imagine leaving your babies in crèches for an entire working week? Even overnight? In the 1950s and 60s in Slovakia the communist regime tried it in the name of building a republic. The regime needed everyone, including mothers.

How many parents only took their children out of such crèches for weekends is not known, but it is thought to have been a not insignificant number.

By the early 1960s, evidence of the harm this was causing began to emerge.

How some children spent entire workweeks in socialist crèches Read more

Picture of the day

The results of the parliamentary vote on amendments to the Slovak Constitution related to early elections. The changes were backed by 92 MPs.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

Weather forecast for Thursday: Mostly cloudy all across Slovakia with occasional fog. Daytime temperatures will be from -2°C to 3°C, or 0°C in northern Slovakia. Light wind. Level 1 alerts for ground ice and fog warnings remain in place.

Mostly cloudy all across Slovakia with occasional fog. Daytime temperatures will be from -2°C to 3°C, or 0°C in northern Slovakia. Light wind. Level 1 alerts for ground ice and fog warnings remain in place. An agreement with Germany that Slovakia will receive Leopard 2A4 tanks remains in place. These tanks are replacements for infantry vehicles donated to Ukraine, says Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď. One such tank is already in use by the Slovak Army, with 14 more due to arrive from March.

These tanks are replacements for infantry vehicles donated to Ukraine, says Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď. One such tank is already in use by the Slovak Army, with 14 more due to arrive from March. The city of Nitra is considering higher prices for its public transport from March due to higher prices for fuel, according to authorities. The change would affect all tickets purchased from drivers as well as SMS tickets.

higher prices for fuel, according to authorities. The change would affect all tickets purchased from drivers as well as SMS tickets. Currently, people can ski at all resorts in the Liptov region. Routes for cross-country skiing are also open . The best snow conditions for downhill skiing are at the Jasná ski resort.

. The best snow conditions for downhill skiing are at the Jasná ski resort. The Special Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday lambasted the Prosecutor General's application of the controversial paragraph 363 of the Criminal Code , stressing that it should be used as an extraordinary measure against final decisions made in preliminary proceedings. Recently, Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka used the paragraph to dismiss an indictment against an MP from the Sme Rodina party - the same party which nominated him to the post.

, stressing that it should be used as an extraordinary measure against final decisions made in preliminary proceedings. Recently, Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka used the paragraph to dismiss an indictment against an MP from the Sme Rodina party - the same party which nominated him to the post. On Tuesday January 24, a young bear attacked and wounded a runner in the Prievidza district. The man managed to scare off the animal and escape to safety. He was later treated at Bojnice hospital. The public has been urged to be cautious and the State Nature Conservancy has warned that in some regions, due to the current mild winter, bears, especially young males, are not hibernating.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.