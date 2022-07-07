Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Jul 2022 at 16:16  I Premium content

Wise trees tell their stories

Ancient trees receive expert maintenance. The hidden treasures of historic gardens supporting green tourism.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The large-leaved linden in the park near the Calvary in Bratislava.The large-leaved linden in the park near the Calvary in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of the National Trust )

In Slovakia, there is a proverb saying that the older the wiser we are. While some might disagree, it has inspired the non-governmental organisation Národný Trust (National Trust) to name its project preserving and increasing the attractiveness of ancient trees Wise Trees.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“If only these trees could talk about what they have witnessed during their lives,” Michaela Kubíková, head of the National Trust especially known for organising the popular Open Parks and Gardens even, told The Slovak Spectator. The National Trust sees this project as a way to reveal the hidden treasures in historic parks and gardens as well as support green tourism.

Under the Slovak-Hungarian project co-financed from EU funds, they selected 12 trees in historical parks and gardens across Slovakia for expert treatment.

“We choose ancient trees that were worth investing in,” said Katarína Víteková from the National Trust, adding that these trees had to be in good condition, with an interesting story and sound prospects of further life.

The expert maintenance of the selected trees cost €13,140. Now the National Trust is working on an audioguide app, which will tell the story of each tree in Slovak, English and Hungarian. The plan is to launch the project by the end of August. It will help those interested to plan a trip to the chosen trees, according to their personal preferences.

Linden tree, ginkgo biloba as well as common oak

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Sustainable Tourism in Slovakia

Top stories

Pavol Prokop.

Pavol Prokop: Minorities, conservatives, and the science of disgust

Slovak Scientist of the Year explains why our reaction to rotten food and queue-jumping is the same.


7 h

Company looks to exploit Slovak gas deposits amid dependence on foreign sources

Activists object, saying protecting groundwater is more important.


24 h

Discover Salty Well in eastern Slovakia

Village unknown to many, but a good point to start trips.


2. jul
The key members of the SaS party, including four ministers, during a press conference on July 6, 2022.

SaS pulls out of coalition deal, calling on the PM to sack Matovič

The coalition party is prepared to leave the government if no new deal is on the table by late summer.


6. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad