Wise trees tell their stories

Ancient trees receive expert maintenance. The hidden treasures of historic gardens supporting green tourism.

The large-leaved linden in the park near the Calvary in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of the National Trust )

In Slovakia, there is a proverb saying that the older the wiser we are. While some might disagree, it has inspired the non-governmental organisation Národný Trust (National Trust) to name its project preserving and increasing the attractiveness of ancient trees Wise Trees.

“If only these trees could talk about what they have witnessed during their lives,” Michaela Kubíková, head of the National Trust especially known for organising the popular Open Parks and Gardens even, told The Slovak Spectator. The National Trust sees this project as a way to reveal the hidden treasures in historic parks and gardens as well as support green tourism.

Under the Slovak-Hungarian project co-financed from EU funds, they selected 12 trees in historical parks and gardens across Slovakia for expert treatment.

“We choose ancient trees that were worth investing in,” said Katarína Víteková from the National Trust, adding that these trees had to be in good condition, with an interesting story and sound prospects of further life.

The expert maintenance of the selected trees cost €13,140. Now the National Trust is working on an audioguide app, which will tell the story of each tree in Slovak, English and Hungarian. The plan is to launch the project by the end of August. It will help those interested to plan a trip to the chosen trees, according to their personal preferences.

Linden tree, ginkgo biloba as well as common oak