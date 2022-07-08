Weekend: Bratislava will get statue inspired by Da Vinci

Tips on what to watch and where to go in one place.

This week, it's about a 1921 film classic, Bratislava's Da Vinci-inspired statue and a post stamp.

Slovak stamp competes for a European title

“Lomidrevo”, a 2022 post stamp created by artist Martin Kellenberger, represents Slovakia in the competition of the most beautiful stamps in Europe. This year’s topic is “stories and myths”.

The tale about Lomidrevo (Wood Breaker) was part of a book of Slovak tales written by Pavol Dobšinský in the late 19th century.

Lomidrevo, who was born to a 90-year-old woman, presents the Slovak version of stories about wandering heroes gifted by gods or other supernatural beings with superhuman physical strength. He could root out trees with his two hands, and he saved a princess from being killed by a dragon.

The hero represents the Slovak stereotype of a shepherd wandering through villages with a shepherd’s axe and a baton in his hand.

As the EUROPA Stamp Competition said, next year’s topic will be all about peace.

TRAVEL TIPS

Fun for children: The largest maze in central Europe has opened to the public in eastern Slovakia. In the same region, albeit in another town, tourists can also try a railbike.

Swimming: The map of approved wild swimming spots will be updated on Friday afternoon. See where you can swim safely.

The "Octahedral Body" artwork will stand by the river Danube in Bratislava. (Source: JTRE)

Bratislava will get a new statue

A new 13-metre-high statue, “Octahedral Body”, will be installed in the Eurovea neighbourhood by the Danube, near the new Slovak National Theatre building.

The work of art was designed by artist Viktor Frešo.

“Octahedral Body” brings together molecules and a model of a human body. It is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man”. The artwork will consist of coloured balls with a diameter of 200 and 350 centimetres installed on an aluminium structure.

Exhibition: “Fluid Territories, Maps of the Danube Region” is a new display at Bratislava Castle that shows the river Danube as the border of two different worlds, Christian and Muslim.

Museum: During the summer, Bratislava will open Janko Jesenský Museum. It is housed in Jakub Sonnenfeld’s functionalist villa from the 1930s.

A photograph captures a scene from the "Jánošík" film, which is the first Slovak full-length feature film. (Source: TASR - Milan Kapusta)

Lost–and-found Slovak film: Jánošík

Earlier this week, Slovakia honoured Slovaks living abroad. In the early 1920s, Slovaks in Chicago came up with the idea of shooting a film in Slovakia.

The picture, which tells the story of the Slovak outlaw Jánošík, was made, despite lack of money, and it has gone on to become the first Slovak feature film.

The silent film was a success both in the USA and Czechoslovakia, but “Jánošík” soon disappeared. It took long years to rediscover the film, though its Czechoslovak version has never been found.

Documentary: In the new documentary about murdered journalist Ján Kuciak, directed by Matt Sarnecki, the audience “can still find new bits uncovering more intimate, humane parts of the story”.

Final recommendations before you go

Event: Pohoda, a music festival, kicked off on July 7 at Trenčín airport. Here’s a line up for the weekend.

Listen: Go wild with US singer LP and her hit “Girls Go Wild” ahead of her Bratislava show on July 12. Take a listen to her latest album “Churches”.

Watch: Pride Month is back, and Cinema Lumière screens LGBT-related films. Benedetta (2021) is on Saturday. Beach Rats (2018) is screened Monday. If you speak French or English, or can read Czech subtitles, head to Lumière.

That’s it for this week. Have a great weekend! - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk