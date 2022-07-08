Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Jul 2022 at 17:12

Bratislava looks for volunteers to help keep nightlife spots safe

'Night Help' team will be on the streets to help people, say authorities.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Night in Bratislava's streets might be sometimes dangerous. Night in Bratislava's streets might be sometimes dangerous. (Source: TASR)

Bratislava is looking for volunteers to help keep the capital's nightlife spots safe for visitors at weekends.

City officials have put out a call on social media asking for people to join its Night Help team which will be on its streets during the busiest weekend hours. They say that along with the municipal police, the state police, and emergency medical services, the seven member team of volunteers will be available to help people who need be escorted home, are lost from their group, have lost their phone, purse or wallet, or can wait with them at public transport stops if they feel unsafe.

The team's activities will focus on Fridays and Saturdays from 23:00 to 3:00 in locations where the city's nightlife spots are concentrated.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“In this way, Bratislava is following similar teams that already operate abroad, such as Street Angels, Night Owls, Night Safe, Community Patrol, Guardians and others,” the city council explained.

Bratislava

Top stories

Pavol Prokop.

Pavol Prokop: Minorities, conservatives, and the science of disgust

Slovak Scientist of the Year explains why our reaction to rotten food and queue-jumping is the same.


7 h
The large-leaved linden in the park near the Calvary in Bratislava.

Wise trees tell their stories

Ancient trees receive expert maintenance. The hidden treasures of historic gardens supporting green tourism.


7. jul

Company looks to exploit Slovak gas deposits amid dependence on foreign sources

Activists object, saying protecting groundwater is more important.


24 h

Discover Salty Well in eastern Slovakia

Village unknown to many, but a good point to start trips.


2. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad