Bratislava looks for volunteers to help keep nightlife spots safe

'Night Help' team will be on the streets to help people, say authorities.

Bratislava is looking for volunteers to help keep the capital's nightlife spots safe for visitors at weekends.

City officials have put out a call on social media asking for people to join its Night Help team which will be on its streets during the busiest weekend hours. They say that along with the municipal police, the state police, and emergency medical services, the seven member team of volunteers will be available to help people who need be escorted home, are lost from their group, have lost their phone, purse or wallet, or can wait with them at public transport stops if they feel unsafe.

The team's activities will focus on Fridays and Saturdays from 23:00 to 3:00 in locations where the city's nightlife spots are concentrated.

“In this way, Bratislava is following similar teams that already operate abroad, such as Street Angels, Night Owls, Night Safe, Community Patrol, Guardians and others,” the city council explained.