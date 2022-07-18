Fire fighter left injured after weekend Bratislava shooting

Two shooting incidents in Bratislava the past two weeks.

The Bratislava police have launched criminal proceedings regarding the past weekend shooting in the capital.

The incident, in which a fire fighter was injured, happened Sunday, July 17, on Alibernetova Street in the borough of Nové Mesto.

On Sunday morning, a fire engine was called to put out a garden shed fire. After arriving on the scene, one fire fighter was shot three times by a perpetrator on the property of the house the shed stood next to. The fire fighter is not in critical condition.

The police have now announced the initiation of several criminal prosecutions in the case. They concern attempted murder and two murders, as the police found the remains of an unknown person on the aforementioned property.

The other dead body belonged to the shooter, the police said, adding that a small gun was found lying next to the man.

The Bratislava police have registered 66,353 guns and 22,214 people with a gun licence, data from 2021 shows.

Shooting on SNP Square

Another shooting incident took place two weekends ago, July 10, outside the Polish Institute, near the Bratislava Old Market Hall on SNP Square.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in the early morning hours.

The police identified the shooter a few days later and brought charges of felony assault, illegal arming and arms trafficking against him. On social media, the police said that they are searching for a Zagreb-born man called Gregor Antunovič, who is believed to be 21 years old and living in Púchov, Trenčín Region.

Shooting incidents in Bratislava are rare. The deadliest shooting incident in Bratislava happened in late August 2010 in the borough of Devínska Nová Ves when a gunman killed eight people.