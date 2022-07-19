Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jul 2022 at 18:03

Slovakia disregards EU’s single European sky efforts

The European Commission has taken Slovakia to the EU court.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The European Commission has referred Slovakia to the EU court over failure to provide data link services to aircraft operators.The European Commission has referred Slovakia to the EU court over failure to provide data link services to aircraft operators. (Source: TASR)

The Court of Justice of the European Union will deal with a case involving Slovakia, in addition to Greece and Malta, following the Commission’s court referral.

The Commission said July 15 the three countries failed to meet the deadline for the provision and operation of data link services for all operators of aircraft flying within their airspace, which are capable of data link communications.

Services that increase air traffic security

Data link systems are used to exchange information between aircraft and air traffic controllers. They are complementary to the traditional voice communications used between the cockpit and air traffic control centres.

The Commission argues that deploying this technology in Europe is essential to improving the efficiency of communications between pilots and controllers, thereby increasing air traffic control capacity and security.

Two years of ignorance

A lack of equipment in some control centres is effectively preventing aircraft operators, which were also required to equip themselves with the technology, from using data link services, the Commission pointed out.

The Commission opened infringement proceedings against the three countries in May 2020 with a letter of formal notice, followed by another letter in February 2021, and sent justified opinions in July 2021. However, Slovakia and two other member states continue to breach the regulation on data link services for the single European sky.

The European Commission, for example, referred Slovakia to the Court of Justice also last year, because its national rules infringed EU law on package travel rights.

In a more recent case, the EU court ruled last month Slovakia failed to adhere to EU directives with regards to the protection of the capercailllie.

Reasoned opinions sent to Slovakia

In July 2022, the Commission has also taken further steps against Slovakia, and other countries, in the infringement procedures because the country is failing to implement the directives on the protection of whistleblowers and road infrastructure safety management.

The latter requires Slovakia to create and implement procedures for road safety impact assessments, road safety audits, and road safety inspections.

Slovakia has two months to notify Brussels on the steps taken in both cases.

