Eliza Reid’s debut book, “Secrets of the Sprakkar”, will be published in Slovak later this year.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Canadian-Icelandic writer and Iceland's First Lady Eliza Reid takes a selfie with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová's spouse Juraj Rizman in Bratislava on July 15, 2022. (Source: Dominika Bolgáčová)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Eliza Reid, Iceland’s First Lady, recalls how at an official event she attended with her husband, Gudni Jóhannesson, the presidential couple were given aprons as gifts.

The President’s apron had the words, ‘Gudni - a role model for us all’ printed on it, while Reid’s had, ‘Eliza - the woman behind the man’.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“I wasn’t very happy with that,” Reid, a proud feminist and newly-published author, tells The Slovak Spectator.