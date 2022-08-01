Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Aug 2022 at 13:05  I Premium content

New cycling route in Slovenský Raj provides both views and safety

Eventually the cycling route should connect national parks.

author
Lenka Haniková
External contributor
(Source: Korzár/Lenka Haniková)

There are several villages at the foothills of Slovenský Raj national park in eastern Slovakia where hikers can start their journey to explore the surrounding nature. But now there is something for keen cyclists, too.

In the village of Hrabušice, it is now possible to get to Letanovský Mlyn or Spišské Tomášovce using the newly-built cycling trail.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

There used to be a field trail called Ukraine before; tourists and locals used to cycle it to shorten the journey to Letanovský mlyn, for example. Now, an approximately 6-kilometre-long trail is covered with asphalt.

It should connect north of Slovenský raj

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Father and son MPs charged

People rushing to buy firewood. A trip to Plešivecká Plateau.


5 h
Viktor Orban

Orbán heats up his talk, but his Slovak counterpart stays chill

Hungary is isolated in its stance towards Russia, but for how long?


9 h
Fedor Šimkovic.

The Slovak scientist who chases particles that pass straight through you

Fedor Šimkovic was awarded the ESET Science Award in 2020.


31. jul

Travel to the Middle Ages in central Slovakia

Considerable interest in stays inside fully equipped period tents, built in historical areas.


30. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad