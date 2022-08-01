New cycling route in Slovenský Raj provides both views and safety

Eventually the cycling route should connect national parks.

There are several villages at the foothills of Slovenský Raj national park in eastern Slovakia where hikers can start their journey to explore the surrounding nature. But now there is something for keen cyclists, too.

In the village of Hrabušice, it is now possible to get to Letanovský Mlyn or Spišské Tomášovce using the newly-built cycling trail.

There used to be a field trail called Ukraine before; tourists and locals used to cycle it to shorten the journey to Letanovský mlyn, for example. Now, an approximately 6-kilometre-long trail is covered with asphalt.

It should connect north of Slovenský raj