Info campaign launched as Domaša water levels drop

Dam lake half full, but water company says situation is 'not extraordinary'.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Officials in towns around a major Slovak dam have launched an information campaign for locals on how to save water as levels in the dam lake continue to fall.

Water levels at the Domaša dam in eastern Slovakia are currently four to five metres below what they were in spring.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Water management company Slovenský Vodohospodársky Podnik (SVP) has said the dam lake is currently at 52 percent of its full volume. However, it maintains that the situation is not extraordinary and that the low levels are down to ongoing drought and high temperatures not only in Slovakia, but in other parts of Europe too.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute says that more than half of Slovakia is in extreme drought.

Related article

Related article Extreme drought in more than half of Slovakia Read more

Related article

Related article Village keeps breaking temperature records. What life looks like there. Read more

Emergencies declared

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the week, emergency situations were declared in 11 municipalities due to the lack of drinking water.

This comes as 99 percent of the country is affected by drought of varying intensity. July saw two heat waves in Slovakia with new records set for maximum daily temperatures.