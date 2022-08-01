In the middle of a Slovak Karst plateau lies a technical remnant of the past

There are also caves, abysses and other formations on the plain.

The Serényi's cistern, a technical monument in the Plešivecká plateau. (Source: TASR)

The flat lands are usually, unfairly, left behind in the shadow of hills and mountains. But, more and more people are discovering the beauty of a wide space with everything that a plateau has to offer.

Such is the case of the Plešivecká plateau. Although not visited by many tourists, those who come will see a Slovak rarity similar to Table Mountain in South Africa.

Located in the historical region of Gemer, situated between the city of Rožňava, and villages of Štítnik and Plešivec, the most important plateau of the Slovak Karst National Park covers an area of ​​approximately 50 square kilometres.

A unique limestone plateau without any settlement, it is "cut off" from the rest of the Slovak Karst by the Slaná river in the east and the Štítnik stream in the west.

Various karst formations

As if out of nowhere, the plateau rises almost 400 meters from the valley, surpassing the surrounding terrain.