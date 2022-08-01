Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Aug 2022 at 19:15

News digest: Father and son MPs charged

People rushing to buy firewood. A trip to Plešivecká Plateau.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Monday, August 1 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Two more MPs facing charges

Život MP Štefan Kuffa. Život MP Štefan Kuffa. (Source: TASR)

Lawmakers Štefan Kuffa and his son, Filip Kuffa, have been charged with the criminal offence of making dangerous threats to a farmer in eastern Slovakia.

The conflict between the two parties concerns disputes over the ownership of agricultural land. The alleged incident happened last summer.

The Kuffas are members of the small Život (Life) party, which is said to play a role in these post-coalition crisis days. They might support a minority government.

The two men joined the parliament thanks to the far-right ĽSNS party.

Other currently charged MPs: Smer MP Robert Fico, Sme Rodina MP Martin Borguľa, and Republika MP Miroslav Suja.

MPs who lost chairs: far-right politicians Marian Kotleba and Milan Mazurek.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

What is a neutrino and what is it good for?

Fedor Šimkovic. Fedor Šimkovic. (Source: ESET Science Award/Linda Kisková Bohušová)

The electron neutrino, muon neutrino and tau neutrino are not the names of superheroes.

They are the fundamental particles of which the universe is built. Moreover, many of them are streaming through people's bodies, nuclear physicist Fedor Šimkovic explains.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka imposed the obligation to immediately decide on the complaints of the accused in the Súmrak (Twilight) case, which includes former PM and Smer chair Robert Fico and ex-interior minister Robert Kaliňák.
  • The Regional Court in Bratislava fully confirmed that MP Ľuboš Blaha (Smer) has been unlawfully interfering with the rights of President Zuzana Čaputová. He is obliged to refrain from further verbal attacks and spreading false information.

Even in politics, freedom of expression is not limitless and it is not possible to cover up gross lies and insults.

President Zuzana Čaputová in response to the court's decision

  • Further escalation of the situation between Pristina and Belgrade will not help anybody, Slovak MFA Ivan Korčok (SaS nom.) tweeted. He calls for a constructive dialogue.
  • More than 320,000 people have so far signed the petition for the referendum on the fall of the government, the Smer party said.

