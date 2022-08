The Pope prefers candidates from developing countries.

The Pope meeting with bishops, priests, religious, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists at the Cathedral of St. Martin in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

With the passing of Jozef Tomko on Monday, Slovakia has lost its last cardinal. Will Pope Francis nominate another Slovak for cardinal?

Ján Duda, one of Slovakia's most respected ecclesiastical lawyers and Marián Gavenda, a former spokesperson for the Conference of Bishops of Slovakia (KBS), believe that there is a chance this may happen, though it is only theoretical at the moment. There are a few disadvantages against Slovakia.