First test rides have been successful.

One set of seventeen trams from Switzerland brought to Slovakia by the Čiernohronská železnica railway (ČHŽ) has successfully completed tests and could begin carrying passengers within months.

In a statement on its official website, ČHŽ, a non-profit organisation said: "On August 2-3, the station in Čierny Balog became famous for a bit. For the first time, our trams, acquired last year from the Swiss Waldenburgerbahn, moved under their own power."