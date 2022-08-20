Archaeologists find a prehistoric settlement and skeletal remains in southern Slovakia

The oldest originate approximately five thousand years before Christ.

A rare polycultural site was discovered during archaeological research in the southern-Slovak town of Levice.

The research was conducted ahead of the expansion of a shopping centre.

Archaeologists examined more than two hundred items in the field on Koháryho Street. They originate from several prehistoric periods, the oldest dating back to approximately five thousand years before Christ. They also uncovered a ditch, which could have been part of a prehistoric fortification or several graves containing skeletons.

Archaeological research will continue here. The Nitra Regional Monuments Board (KPÚ) ordered a distribution company to conduct the research, the company planning to lay almost two kilometres of optical network in this location.