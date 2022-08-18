Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Aug 2022

One last party before a catastrophe? Naked men and bees to deliver the answer

Andrej Dúbravský's biggest exhibition in Slovakia is on display.

Dávid Pieš
Painter Andrej Dúbravský with his paintings in Trnava's gallery.Painter Andrej Dúbravský with his paintings in Trnava's gallery. (Source: Peter Bebjak)

“I’ve never cared about cars or architecture, I’ve always been interested in living things – humans and nature, landscapes, cats, dogs, insects, mushrooms, fish, sexuality… And not just in art, they have fascinated me since childhood,” says painter Andrej Dúbravský.

“I don’t know why it's fascinating to me, maybe it’s because of the childhood I had.”

Dúbravský spent half his childhood in the southern-Slovak village of Poľný Kesov, living with his grandmother. After his return from New York in 2015, he bought a house in its neighboring village, Rastislavice. He alternatively lives and works in the village and in the American metropolis.

