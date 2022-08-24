Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Aug 2022

Does Shrek live here?

Slovakia's photogenic 'swampy forest' feels like a movie set.

Katarína Gécziová
(Source: Košice Region Tourism)

Surrounded by dead river branches, sandbanks, swamps and waterlogged meadows, anyone visiting the eastern-Slovak village of Oborín might feel like they have stepped onto a movie set, especially if they are on the Oborín Water Experience Trail.

Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

The trail was created by locals looking to take advantage of the village's geographical location, both its surrounding natural environment and its proximity to the Hungarian part of the Tokaj region.

