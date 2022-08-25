Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Aug 2022 at 12:20  I Premium content

In operation for almost two hundred years. The largest stone bridge in Slovakia is admired by tourists

The bridge was built by skilled Italian masters.

Lucia Laurenčíková
(Source: Peter Kvasnica)

One of the oldest and probably largest functional all-stone bridge in Slovakia is the pride not only of the town of Krásno nad Kysucou, but the entire Kysuce region.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

This was not always the case, its origin and historical significance discovered and presented to the public in 2011. Since 2012, the bridge has been marked on both sides, with an information board and access path to the bottom of the gorge.

However, history buffs were delighted by the newly built staircase, which will allow enthusiasts to look at the bridge from a completely different perspective.

Tourists and cyclists showed interest

