Pilgrimage spot in Slovakia caught attention of believers in Latin America

The pilgrimage site on Mount Živčáková is known not only to people from Slovakia, but its existence is also talked about around the world. Therefore, many choose to go to upper Kysuce in person. With the construction of a new temple, this place received an even greater hallmark.

Believers seek out Živčáková for prayer, silence and contemplation, yet the water from nearby springs is also popular.

In the past few days, Ondrej Blažek from Turzovka brought attention to a video spreading quite widely on the Internet. The video is in Spanish and features images of Živčáková and the surrounding area.