Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Aug 2022 at 11:36  I Premium content

Croatian linguist making Slovak his life’s work

Siniša Habijanec on why Slovak is “exotic”.

author
Matúš Beňo
Croatian linguist Siniša Habijanec.Croatian linguist Siniša Habijanec. (Source: TASR)

It is a common misconception among non-Slavic foreigners that Slovaks, Poles, Ukrainians, or Bulgarians, for instance, can understand each other’s languages easily.

"Slavic languages ​​are close, especially their basic vocabulary. However, in terms of their development they moved away from each other long ago, especially when it comes to phonology and pronunciation. To say that we [would be able to] understand each other’s languages is an exaggeration," says Croatian linguist Siniša Habijanec.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"At most we can say that there is a greater or lesser degree of intelligibility."

Habijanec, from the Ľudovít Štúr Institute of Linguistics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, points out that while individual Slavic languages ​​are closer to each other than, say, Germanic languages, if a Slavic language speaker wants to understand another Slavic language, they have no choice but to learn it like they would any other language.

"Slovak and Czech are an exception to the rule. But generally, we cannot understand each other solely by speaking our own language. In short, you have to learn it," he says.

For Habijanec, he has made one Slavic language in particular his life’s work – Slovak, which is often called the Slavic Esperanto, because research show that statistically it is the most comprehensible language to other Slavic language speakers.

SkryťRemove ad

Talking to The Slovak Spectator, Habijanec explains what drew him to study the history of Slovak, how he started researching its phonology, and why he finds the language "exotic".

Related article It's August and I really want to go home to Ukraine Read more 

Chance calling to linguistics

Habijanec's study of the Slovak language came about through chance.

In Croatia, an excellent mathematician and physicist, he had graduated from technical school and was supposed to study electrical engineering at university. But war broke out in the former Yugoslavia, changing his plans.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Foreigners in Slovakia

Top stories

Volvo’s is the first large-scale manufacturing investment in Košice since the steelmaker U.S. Steel arrived in the city almost 25 years ago.

American IT companies eye Slovakia to relocate operations from Russia

Arrival of Volvo proves eastern Slovakia’s investment potential.


26. aug
Refugees from Ukraine

Google to launch campaign against misinformation in Slovakia

Short clips designed to "vaccinate" social media users against harmful content


25. aug

Nine things each of us can do to make Slovakia a better country

Anger and lies dominate among part of the population. The rest of us need to actively defend society.


26. aug
Marta Majerčík holds a speech at The Gabčík Memorial in Poluvsie, Rajecké Teplice, Žilina Region.

Britain showed her how to honour veterans. Now she’s spreading the word

Marta Majerčík encourages Slovak people to celebrate their own veterans.


25. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad