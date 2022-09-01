Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Sep 2022 at 17:04  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 1 and September 10, plus regular services in different languages, training, and temporary exhibitions.

Ivana Adžić
Traditional "vinobranie" event in Pezinok.Traditional "vinobranie" event in Pezinok. (Source: TASR)

Find all tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Every day find new and up to date tips on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It is also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Drumatique Open-Air 2022; Sept 2, 21:00
EVENT: African markets in Bratislava; Sept 3, 09:00
EVENT: Knights at Devín; Sept 3, 10:00
PARTY: Vice City 80’s Party; Sept 3, 21:00
CONCERT. Lucia Bíla at Devín Castle; Sept 5, 19:00
OPERA: Turandot opera Bratislava; Sept 6, 19:00
FILM: Rocketman movie; Sept 7, 19:30
EVENT: International Congress of Family Businesses; Sept 8, 7:30
FESTIVAL: Wine Festival 2022; Sept 9, 16:00
EVENT: ITAPA EXPO 2022; Sept 9

