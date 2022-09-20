Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Sep 2022 at 11:39  I Premium content

Peek into a socialist apartment

Many visitors feel nostalgic upon visiting the exhibition.

author
Igor Roško
External contributor
(Source: Igor Roško)

A living room made of Pravenec furniture, a double bed above which hangs a picture of the newlyweds, a bottle for making soda water in the kitchen. This was and in many cases still is the appearance of households in the country. A faithful copy of a Czechoslovak apartment from the seventies of the last century can be seen anew by visitors to the Vtedy Museum in the Jabloň Gallery in Prievidza.

"The apartment has two rooms,” said Jana Sýkorová, vice-president of the civic association Spolu sme Prievidza. “It has a large, spacious kitchen. It wasn't that big back then, but we adapted it a little in our premises."

The kitchen is equipped with the original kitchen unit, a table and a corner bench from half a century ago. There are also appliances from the communist era, such as the classic Mora gas stove. The iconic soda water bottle, the so-called siphon, is a necessity.

