Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Sep 2022 at 12:30  I Premium content

Illegal Eurovea terrace restaurants to be demolished

New building plans are already in the works.

Tomáš Vašuta
Promenade in front of the Eurovea shopping centre.Promenade in front of the Eurovea shopping centre. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

There is no official ranking system that would say where the most profitable restaurant business is run. However, the terraces located near the Eurovea shopping centre in Bratislava would definitely belong among the top of such a list.

On the business side, they are among the most profitable, but officially they are some the most famous illegal buildings. Although authorities approved them, it was only temporary.

Now it has been decided that the current terraces will be demolished and what will replace them.

Famous illegal buildings

Before Eurovea, the riverfront along this part part of the Danube river was abandoned and devoid of life. The shopping centre has transformed it, injecting life into the riverfront and drawing people there to relax.

Bratislava

