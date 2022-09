Prince Charles has visited Slovakia twice.

Britain's King Charles III leaves Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Friday September 9, 2022. (Source: TASR/AP)

While Great Britain is getting used to its new king, Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, Slovakia faces a different problem.

People have been wondering how to call the British king. Before Prince Charles took the throne, Slovaks had not translated his name. Everyone knew him as ‘Princ Charles’.