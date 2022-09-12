Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
12. Sep 2022 at 18:51

Slovakia will hold opposition-initiated referendum

President Zuzana Čaputová should announce its date by the end of 2022.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
President Zuzana Čaputová during a press briefing on September 12, 2022.President Zuzana Čaputová during a press briefing on September 12, 2022. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Slovaks will again cast their votes in a referendum following a decision made by President Zuzana Čaputová.

“A referendum will take place, with one question at least,” she said on September 12.

The opposition parties Smer, Hlas and the extremist party Republika delivered petition sheets with 381,960 signatures to the Presidential Palace on August 24, asking the head of state to call a referendum with two questions.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The three parties want to achieve the fall of Eduard Heger’s government through the first question. With the second question they want the adoption of a constitutional change, making it possible to shorten a parliament by referendum or by the parliament’s decision, and enabling a snap election.

“The second question is in accordance with the constitution,” the president said.

A recent Constitutional Court ruling said that such a constitutional change is necessary if MPs decide to shorten a parliament.

First question may be an issue

The first question is under dispute, the president said. Therefore, she will turn to the Constitutional Court to decide whether the question regarding the resignation of the current government is in line with the constitution.

“If the Constitutional Court says the question is constitutional, I will announce the referendum with two questions,” the president said.

She stressed the importance of honouring and respecting the constitution, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

Čaputová added that even if the first question were approved by the court, the referendum successful, and the government fell, it would not lead to a snap election.

SkryťRemove ad

“I can appoint a new government or a caretaker government,” she said.

Smear campaign

The president went on to say that the referendum will happen after the regional and municipal elections, held on October 29, to meet all her deadlines set by legislation.

The referendum should be announced after the Constitutional Court issues its decision on the first question. According to Čaputová, she will set the date by the end of this year.

Moreover, she thinks that she will again face a smear campaign from the opposition because of her decision to turn to the court.

“Citizens have made it clear that they want early parliamentary elections and a change of government as soon as possible,” Smer chair Robert Fico said in August. “The president has already thwarted a referendum once.”

He referred to the president’s decision to not call a referendum last year after the Constitutional Court ruled that the opposition’s referendum question was unconstitutional.

Today, she expects similar statements from the opposition.

“It’s nonsense,” she said on Monday in response to previous accusations that she would want to thwart a referendum.

There have been eight referendums held in Slovakia to date, but just one was successful. In 2003, Slovakia agreed to the country joining the EU.

Opposition’s attack

It did not take long for Fico to respond to Čaputová’s announcement. He accused her of not calling the referendum on October 29 on purpose because, according to him, she knows it would be a success.

“I don’t know what is unconstitutional about the question through which people want the broken, incompetent and anti-Slovak government to leave,” Fico continued, noting the argument that the government must complete a four-year term is authoritarian and undemocratic.

The Slovak National Party, a non-parliamentary party, said the president is prolonging the agony of this government.

“Zuzana Čaputová is not the president of all Slovak citizens. She polarises society” the party said.

Referendum

Top stories

Richard Sulik (left) and his fellow SaS ministers have filed resignations as ministers of the cabinet of Eduard Heger (right).

Slovakia’s coalition concocts a novel, and peculiar, governing mix

But who exactly will be responsible for the performance of the new ministers?


5 h
PM Eduard Heger and President Zuzana Čaputová.

Heger finds three new ministers, still seeking education minister

The prime minister has asked President Zuzana Čaputová to appoint him as interim education minister.


11. sep
Illustrative photo, workplace.

Roma workers: last chance for the East?

Anton Marcinčin and Ábel Ravasz join forces to discuss the demographic time-bomb which is already ticking in Slovakia and a possible solution at least for its Eastern part.


8. sep
Gently does it: Nuclear fuel is loaded into reactor of the third unit at the Mochovce nuclear power plant.

Mochovce nuclear power plant begins loading fuel into new reactor

Third unit should start generating power soon, with fourth unit due to be launched less than two years later.


9. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad