Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Sep 2022 at 16:56

New postal stamp shows solidarity with Ukraine

Slovenská Pošta also used an image inspired by the war

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Stamp for Solidarity in Ukraine.Stamp for Solidarity in Ukraine. (Source: Slovenska posta)

The state-owned postal service Slovenská Pošta has released a stamp symbolically named “Solidarity with Ukraine”. The stamp captures the portrait of a weeping Ukrainian refugee who has found asylum in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

At the beginning of Russia's invasion, more than 10,000 Ukrainians fled over the border into Slovakia every day.

Over 90,000 people have received temporary protection status in Slovakia. The status is intended for citizens of Ukraine and foreigners with legal residence in Ukraine, granted as soon as they cross the border to Slovakia.

Along with the stamp, an official “Solidarity with Ukraine” envelope and an impression are announced for release, Slovenská Pošta wrote in its press release.

The motif for the envelope is a winning gesture with detached fingers as a metaphor for victory and sacrifice. The impression bears a ship, a metaphor for the sunken Russian warship near Snake Island, created by a Ukrainian artist based in Slovakia, Mykola Kovalenko. The creators were chosen from a circle of Slovak and Ukrainian artists. The stamp was created by Peter Konečný. The “Solidarity with Ukraine” postal package is set for a release on September 16, 2022. The nominal price for the stamp is set for €0.75.

Top stories

News digest: Most MPs on a day strike in debate chamber

Inflation keeps rising. Seven tips on what to see during the White Night festival.


2 h
SZĽH President Miroslav Šatan.

Moral compass takes some Slovak players to KHL, and thus to Putin

The Slovak hockey federation sees no problem with athletes playing in the KHL league and for the national team.


13. sep
Illustrative stock photo

Coalition struggles in parliament after SaS departure

Regular session, including vote on Sweden's and Finland's NATO accession, postponed.


10 h
Public Defender of Rights Mária Patakyová left her office on March 29, 2022.

People's rights under threat as Slovak parliament fails to elect ombudsman

The last public defender of rights, Mária Patakyová, left her post five months ago and no replacement has been chosen – a sign of the lack of esteem in which politicians hold the office.


13. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad