Slovakia wants changes to EU windfall tax plans.

Slovak PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) has warned the Slovak economy is facing "collapse" unless the country is given billions of euros of support from the EU to help deal with massive rises in energy prices.

In a story in the Financial Times, Heger said soaring electricity costs were "killing the Slovak economy" and argued that funds from a planned windfall tax must be distributed evenly among EU member states - a move that would net Slovakia about €1.5 billion.