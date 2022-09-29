Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Sep 2022 at 12:34  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 29 and October 9, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

author
Ivana Adžić
An apple tasted sweet, but not like an apple. An apple tasted sweet, but not like an apple. (Source: Unsplash)

Find all the tips for the top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Find new and up-to-date tips every day on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: THE COTTON CLUB Bratislava; Sept 29, 20:00
OPERA: Carmen; Sept 28, 2022- May 5, 2023
EVENT: Karloveské hody; Sept 30- Oct 2
EVENT: Battle of Bratislava; Oct 1, 10:00-19:00
EXHIBITION: Cosmos Discovery Exhibition; Oct 1, 09:00
EVENT: Asian Day 2022; Oct 1, 13:30
FESTIVAL: BAB 2022; Oct 3
CONCERT: Huun Huur Tu; Oct 6, 19:00
EVENT: Apple Feast; Oct 8, 10:00
EVENT: TIPOS Devín National Run; Oct 9, 10:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

