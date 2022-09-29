Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all the tips for the top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Find new and up-to-date tips every day on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
EVENT: THE COTTON CLUB Bratislava; Sept 29, 20:00
OPERA: Carmen; Sept 28, 2022- May 5, 2023
EVENT: Karloveské hody; Sept 30- Oct 2
EVENT: Battle of Bratislava; Oct 1, 10:00-19:00
EXHIBITION: Cosmos Discovery Exhibition; Oct 1, 09:00
EVENT: Asian Day 2022; Oct 1, 13:30
FESTIVAL: BAB 2022; Oct 3
CONCERT: Huun Huur Tu; Oct 6, 19:00
EVENT: Apple Feast; Oct 8, 10:00
EVENT: TIPOS Devín National Run; Oct 9, 10:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions